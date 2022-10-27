The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the game for contact centers in Australia, prompting enterprises to move these operations to the cloud and accelerate investment in new technologies to better engage with online consumers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Australia finds a growing number of enterprises in Australia are outsourcing their contact centers to service providers to meet the new challenges posed by remote work and the need for new technologies to reach customers.

“The pandemic showed Australian companies how important digital engagement is for surviving and competing in uncertain times,” said Jarrod Magill, director, ISG Global Business Services. “Cloud-based and outsourced contact centers are making them more resilient and agile.”

The sudden shift to working from home at the outset of the pandemic has become a permanent feature of contact centers in Australia, leading to continued, growing demands by employees to work anywhere and at any time, the report says. Enterprises are offering contact center workers a variety of working arrangements, particularly hybrid work modes, to attract and retain the most qualified staff. This increases the need for workforce management and engagement solutions, along with security infrastructure to protect assets and data in remote locations.

As consumer behavior changes, companies in Australia are also improving their ability to collect, combine and use customer data to generate meaningful insights in real time, ISG says. In addition to structured data, such as transaction and CRM data, companies face a quickly rising flood of unstructured data from social media, web browsing, mobile devices and other sources. They are starting to leverage AI to collate and interpret this data to better serve customers.

“Data has become an essential tool for improving contact center experiences,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “With the latest technologies, providers can help clients develop new, revenue-generating experiences using timely and relevant data.”

These trends are occurring as contact centers take on more central roles in Australian organizations, the report says. The success or failure of businesses increasingly depends on customers having positive experiences with contact centers, making it even more important that agents have the right tools and information.

The report also examines other contact center trends in Australia, including the increasing importance of customer-facing automation and the return of many overseas contact centers to Australia.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across three quadrants: Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX Services.

The report names Concentrix, Datacom, Probe CX, TSA and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Sitel Group and TTEC as Leaders in two quadrants each and Acquire BPO, Tech Mahindra and Telstra as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Startek, Tech Mahindra and WNS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Probe+CX and TSA+Group.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

