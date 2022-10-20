JLB & ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $562.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.07%), MA(3.70%), and AON(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JLB & ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,877 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.63 per share and a market cap of $1,303.64Bil. The stock has returned -30.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, JLB & ASSOCIATES INC bought 3,473 shares of NAS:ROST for a total holding of 124,639. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.88.

On 10/20/2022, Ross Stores Inc traded for a price of $83.66 per share and a market cap of $29.04Bil. The stock has returned -21.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 7.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

JLB & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 1,590 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.35.

On 10/20/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $216.69 per share and a market cap of $81.98Bil. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, JLB & ASSOCIATES INC bought 2,852 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 59,506. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.29.

On 10/20/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $101.15 per share and a market cap of $22.83Bil. The stock has returned -47.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, JLB & ASSOCIATES INC bought 1,483 shares of NYSE:DEO for a total holding of 64,731. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $179.21.

On 10/20/2022, Diageo PLC traded for a price of $166.64 per share and a market cap of $94.89Bil. The stock has returned -14.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diageo PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-book ratio of 10.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

