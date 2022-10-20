STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $517.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.67%), JNJ(5.60%), and MSFT(5.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 25,530 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/20/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $114.2 per share and a market cap of $63.22Bil. The stock has returned -34.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC bought 15,525 shares of NYSE:ETN for a total holding of 36,285. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.92.

On 10/20/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $139 per share and a market cap of $55.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC bought 16,764 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 74,362. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 10/20/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $102.01 per share and a market cap of $94.18Bil. The stock has returned -24.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.76 and a price-sales ratio of 15.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC bought 16,204 shares of NYSE:EMN for a total holding of 126,414. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 10/20/2022, Eastman Chemical Co traded for a price of $73.14 per share and a market cap of $8.98Bil. The stock has returned -28.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eastman Chemical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC bought 11,451 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 132,526. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/20/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $98.99 per share and a market cap of $180.46Bil. The stock has returned -42.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

