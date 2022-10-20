Parisi Gray Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

350 MAIN STREET BEDMINSTER, NJ 07921

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $131.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(18.97%), QQQ(8.80%), and IUSV(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 42,008 shares. The trade had a 4.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $184.87 per share and a market cap of $247.99Bil. The stock has returned -19.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 11,442 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $370.1 per share and a market cap of $278.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 17,458 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/20/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.86 per share and a market cap of $2,311.94Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-book ratio of 39.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 7,523 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 10/20/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $297.76 per share and a market cap of $287.75Bil. The stock has returned -17.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-book ratio of 46.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.86 and a price-sales ratio of 14.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 10,786-share investment in NYSE:LOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $194.76 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $183.94 per share and a market cap of $114.17Bil. The stock has returned -15.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.