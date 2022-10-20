Heron Bay Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40701 WOODWARD AVE SUITE 104 BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI 48304

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.82%), FOXA(5.64%), and MSFT(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heron Bay Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:CHNG by 298,353 shares. The trade had a 4.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.78.

On 10/20/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The guru sold out of their 138,648-share investment in NAS:OTEX. Previously, the stock had a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.31 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Open Text Corp traded for a price of $27.21 per share and a market cap of $7.27Bil. The stock has returned -44.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Open Text Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 64,128 shares in NAS:SSNC, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.58 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.41 per share and a market cap of $12.35Bil. The stock has returned -32.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Heron Bay Capital Management bought 1,002,190 shares of NYSE:NCZ for a total holding of 1,424,282. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.29.

On 10/20/2022, Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II traded for a price of $2.8 per share and a market cap of $213.12Mil. The stock has returned -39.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a price-book ratio of 0.74.

The guru established a new position worth 234,009 shares in NAS:WBD, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.59 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $12.61 per share and a market cap of $30.61Bil. The stock has returned -49.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

