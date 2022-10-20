NorthCrest Asset Manangement, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 425 stocks valued at a total of $1.83Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.30%), MSFT(3.28%), and JNJ(1.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NorthCrest Asset Manangement, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NorthCrest Asset Manangement, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 40,126 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $370.1 per share and a market cap of $278.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru established a new position worth 124,764 shares in NAS:IEI, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.05 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.8 per share and a market cap of $11.79Bil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 145,270-share investment in NAS:IEF. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.09 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.63 per share and a market cap of $21.09Bil. The stock has returned -16.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NorthCrest Asset Manangement, LLC bought 161,938 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 253,720. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 10/20/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.66 per share and a market cap of $111.20Bil. The stock has returned -29.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NorthCrest Asset Manangement, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 244,574 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/20/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $26 per share and a market cap of $106.76Bil. The stock has returned -50.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

