NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (“FingerMotion” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce a cooperation agreement between Suning.com and FingerMotion’s subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd (“JiuGe”). The cooperation agreement makes JiuGe the provider of top-up service on Suning.com’s e-commerce portal. The agreement calls for JiuGe to provide operational support in the form of platform development, marketing and testing.

“Our Top-up business continues to expand,” said Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion, Inc. “We have now on-boarded 5 of the top 10 Chinese e-commerce portal sites. We believe this major achievement is related to our open-source technology that allows e-commerce portals to quickly integrate with our system. We have our sights set on future expansion and plan to continue pursuing the remaining e-commerce portals. We have found that the pandemic has accelerated the consumers online shopping preferences.”

The Company’s board of directors has authorized a six month extension to the expiry date of the common stock purchase warrants that the Company issued on October 19, 2020 which have an expiry date of October 19, 2022 and an exercise price of $2.00 per share (the “October 2020 Warrants”). The new expiry date of the October 2020 Warrants is April 19, 2023.

About Suning.com

Suning.com was founded in December 1990 and has transformed into a top 10 e-commerce site. The company is headquartered in Nanjing and its portal primarily caters to consumers shopping for home appliances, consumer electronics, health, and beauty products. The e-commerce portal has an estimated 8 million in monthly traffic. In 2020, Suning.com was ranked among the Fortune Global 500, and ranked first in the retail industry with a brand value of 296.815 billion yuan in 2020.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

