CHANGE OF ADDITIONAL COMPANY SECRETARY

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / ( ASX:WDS, Financial)( NYSE:WDS, Financial)( LSE:WDS, Financial) Mr Andrew Cox has ceased to be an additional Company Secretary effective 20 October 2022. Mr Cox will continue in the role of Vice President Legal & Group General Counsel.

The Board has appointed Ms Lucy Bowman as an additional Company Secretary effective 20 October 2022.



This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

