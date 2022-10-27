STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial)( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with new preclinical Alzstatin data has been accepted for presentation at the annual Alzheimer conference CTAD, Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease, which this year is being held in San Francisco on November 29 - December 2.

The abstract, titled AC-0027875, a novel gamma-secretase modulator for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, will be presented at the international Alzheimer conference CTAD 2022 by Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure. The other co-authors are Dr. Märta Dahlström, Dr. Maria Backlund, Veronica Lidell, Azita Rasti, Sanja Juric, Dr. Magnus Halldin, Director of Discovery DMPK & Safety assessment at AlzeCure, Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research at AlzeCure, and Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at AlzeCure.

The presentation includes new preclinical results with AlzeCure's compound AC-0027875, which is a new potent small molecule gamma-secretase modulator (GSM) and part of AlzeCure's research platform Alzstatin®. The substance exhibits potent effects on the production of toxic Aβ42 and reduces levels by over 50% in vivo. GSM's represents a promising class of Aβ42-lowering anti-amyloidogenic substances for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It exhibits several key properties that makes it suitable as a preventive or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

"AC-0027875 rapidly reaches the brain in relevant concentrations and greatly reduces the amount of toxic Aβ42. The mechanism of Alzstatin lends itself particularly well to early, preventive treatment, and these promising data demonstrate the potent effects of our substances," said Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure Pharma.

"The goal of Alzstatin is to be able to offer a preventive and disease-modifying treatment against Alzheimer's in tablet form, and with these new data and the increased interest in the field, I look positively on the continued development work and outlicensing discussions," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About Alzstatin®

AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

