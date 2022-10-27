Earnings season is upon us as companies announce financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The high inflation and rising interest rate environment has caused consumer sentiment to slow down, and many companies are missing earnings estimates. However, some of the classic “recession-proof” stocks have recently performed strongly in the third quarter. Let's dive in to two of my favorites:Procter & Gamble ( PG, Financial) and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial).

1. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( PG, Financial) is a blue chip consumer packaged goods company that produces a variety of household products. These include everything from shampoo to shaving products, laundry detergent and even toilet paper. This is truly a recession-proof stock as whether the economic situation is good or bad, people will need to buy these items.

During the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, there was even a huge surge in the number of people buying and hoarding toilet paper out of fear that it may run out.

The company operates in over 70 countries globally and has a strong market share in many of them.

Strong earnings

Procter & Gamble recently announced strong financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2023. Revenue was a staggering $20.6 billion, which increased by 7% year over year and beat analyst estimates of 5.5% growth (according to Capital IQ data). This growth was mainly driven by price increases for its products and a favorable product sales mix, despite a 3% decline in overall organic sales volume. The company did experience a 6% headwind against revenue from the strong dollar, but this is excluded from the revenue data stated previously.

The company generated strong earnings per share of $1.57, which popped by almost 30% sequentially and beat analyst expectations by 1.3%. Procter & Gamble also generated a solid operating margin of 24%, which increased by 30 basis points year over year. Procter & Gamble increased its operational efficiency in the first quarter, which contributed to over 2.3% in margin improvement.

The company has $6.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet compared to long term debt of $36.6 billion, but this is not a surprise or major issue for such a mature company with consistent cash flow.

Procter & Gamble pays a forward dividend yield of 2.82%, which has grown consistently for over 66 years.

Valuation

Procter & Gamble has a price-earnings ratio of 22, which is 4% cheaper than its five-year average. The price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 17, which is 9% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value chart indicates a fair value of $150 per share, thus the stock is “modestly undervalued” at the time of writing.

2. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) is a blue chip health care products company which operates across four main segments: Consumer Health, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals and Vision. Its Consumer Health segment includes a variety of popular brands such as Tylenol, Neutrogena, Aveeno and more. Its Pharmaceuticals division includes cardiovascular disease treatments and even a Covid-19 vaccine.

Strong earnings

Johnson & Johnson generated strong financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue was $23.79 billion, which beat analyst consensus estimates by $357.6 million. Excluding acquisitions and divestitures, global revenue increased by 8.2% year over year. This was driven primarily by the pharmaceutical segment, which generated $13.2 billion in revenue, growing 9% operationally. The second largest segment was Medical Devices, which generated $6.8 billion in sales, up 8.1% operationally year over year. The smallest segment, Consumer Health, generated $3.8 billion in revenue, which increased by 4.7% year over year.

In the third quarter, net income increased to $4.5 billion, up a rapid 21.6% from the $3.7 billion generated in the equivalent quarter last year. Earnings per share also popped to $1.68, up 22.6% from the equivalent quarter last year. The company generated solid free cash flow of approximately $13 billion.



Johnson & Johnson has a solid balance sheet with $34 billion in cash and marketable securities in addition to $32 billion in total debt, which leaves a net cash position of $2 billion. Moving forward, management plans to execute its capital allocation strategy of mergers and acquisitions while returning cash to shareholders with buybacks and dividends. The company has a forward dividend yield of 2.74%, which has grown consistently over the past 59 years.

Valuation

Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 6.4, which is 10% cheaper than the health care sector mean. In addition, this is 3% cheaper than its five-year average price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value chart also indicates a fair value of $175 per share, thus the stock is “fairly valued” at the time of writing.

Final thoughts

Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson are two defensive stocks that are fairly recession-proof. Each of their business models is focused on non-discretionary consumer household goods. The dividend yields make these stocks popular with income investors as the consistency is solid. Both stocks look to be fairly valued at the time of writing based on GF Value and thus could be great long-term value opportunities in my opinion.