Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced topline results from its Phase 1 study of subcutaneous (SC) levothyroxine (XP-8121) in healthy adult volunteers. Using its XeriSol™ technology, the Company is developing a novel formulation of levothyroxine sodium (SC injection) to potentially mitigate many of the challenges associated with oral formulations of levothyroxine.

The Phase 1 study was a randomized, open-label, crossover study conducted in 60 healthy adults. The study was designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, dose proportionality and safety and tolerability of 600 μg, 1200 μg, and 1500 μg of XP-8121 following SC administration and to evaluate the relative bioavailability of 600 μg SC XP-8121 versus 600 μg oral (PO) levothyroxine (Synthroid ®). Single dose data from this study were used to develop a population pharmacokinetic model to simulate steady-state exposure (AUC) following weekly SC dosing of XP-8121 or daily PO dosing of Synthroid and to determine the target dose conversion at steady-state from Synthroid PO to XP-8121 SC.

“Oral levothyroxine has been the standard of care treatment for hypothyroidism for many years, and it is one of the most prescribed medicines in the United States, generating more than 100 million prescriptions per year. The Phase 1 study results offer initial proof of concept that our novel subcutaneous formulation of levothyroxine has the potential to provide patients with a once-weekly dosing, thereby potentially improving treatment adherence, as well as bypassing the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, thereby mitigating limitations of oral therapy,” said Paul R. Edick, Xeris’ Chairman and CEO. “We have requested a meeting with the FDA and expect feedback by the end of the year.”

“We are very encouraged with the results of the Phase 1 study of XP-8121, our subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine. The data show that subjects receiving XP-8121 SC have slower absorption, lower peak plasma, and higher extended exposure compared to Synthroid PO at the comparable dose of 600 μg. In addition, exposure was proportional over the range of ascending XP-8121 doses studied. Simulations based on the population pharmacokinetic model indicate that exposure from weekly XP-8121 1200 μg SC doses overlaps daily Synthroid PO 300 μg suggesting a dose conversion factor of 4x,” said Ken Johnson, PharmD, Xeris’ Senior Vice President, Global Development and Medical Affairs. “Importantly, single SC doses of XP-8121 at all doses were safe and well tolerated and no XP-8121 studied dose was different from Synthroid 600 μg PO with respect to the safety findings.”

About Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, happens when your thyroid gland doesn't make enough thyroid hormones to meet your body's needs. Your thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the front of your neck. It makes hormones that control the way the body uses energy. These hormones affect nearly every organ in your body and control many of your body's most important functions. For example, they affect your breathing, heart rate, weight, digestion, and moods. Without enough thyroid hormones, many of your body's functions slow down.

About Levothyroxine

Therapeutically, levothyroxine is administered when the body is deficient in the endogenous hormone. Administration of levothyroxine is thus indicated for acquired thyroid disease (primary hypothyroidism), in cases of decreased secretion of TSH from the anterior pituitary gland (secondary hypothyroidism), and in cases of decreased secretion of TRH from the hypothalamus (tertiary hypothyroidism) and for congenital hypothyroidism. In most patients, hypothyroidism is a permanent condition requiring lifelong treatment. The goal of therapy is restoration of the euthyroid state, which can reverse the clinical manifestations of hypothyroidism and significantly improve quality of life.

About XeriSol™

The proprietary XeriSol™ non-aqueous formulation technology platform is designed to address the limitations of aqueous formulations for peptide and small molecule drugs. The solutions are formulated using biocompatible, non-aqueous solvents that impart high stability and solubility to drugs allowing for development of room temperature stable, ready-to-use formulations. XeriSol™ formulations have been used extensively in global commercial products (Gvoke®/Ogluo®) and clinical trials. The technology is protected by an extensive patent estate, trade secrets and know-how, and it is available for licensing.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis®, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses and bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

