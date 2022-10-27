RENO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., (“Dragonfly”) (Nasdaq DFLI) an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, announced today the management team will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the closing of its business combination and the commencement of trading under the ‘DFLI’ ticker on October 7th.



The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, NY. The live ceremonies will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Dr Denis Phares, Dragonfly Energy’s CEO, will lead the ceremony, alongside members of the Company’s management team and advisors. “This is an exciting moment for the Dragonfly Energy team as we celebrate the major milestone of going public. We look forward to continuing our journey to supply lithium-ion, deep cycle batteries to the market, displacing lead-acid batteries; and our continued development of energy storage solutions that will provide a safer, more sustainable, reliable smart grid for the future.”

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the Company’s proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

