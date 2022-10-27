NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. ( MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan products and services through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its 2022 third quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning on Friday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Dial-in numbers: (877) 407-0789 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8562 (international)

Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 3Q22 Earnings Call

The replay will be available following the end of the call through Friday, November 4 by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 1373 3520. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact [email protected] or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. ( MFIN, Financial) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

[email protected]