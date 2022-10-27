DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRPS) ("GRPS") (http://www.transamaqua.com ) (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture) announced today that seafood industry veteran Jeff Sedacca has been named to the company's board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Sedacca is a current board member of the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA). The Global Seafood Alliance is the leading group based in North America that advances responsible seafood practices worldwide through education, advocacy, and demonstration. Founded in 1997 and the driver behind certifications such as BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices), GSA found its footing with worldwide implications in 2005 when it was endorsed and supported by Walmart and others including Darden Restaurants. Mr. Sedacca, a respected authority on the United States on the domestic shrimp industry as well as imported products sits on GSA's board along with leading seafood representatives from companies such as Sam's Club, Red Lobster, US Foods, and other corporate giants that are substantial players and buyers in the seafood industry.

Mr. Sedacca was the CEO of Sunnyvale Seafood until he retired in late 2021. Sunnyvale Seafood is the U.S. sales arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Goulian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd., a Chinese listed public company with annual revenues of $670,000,000 USD and a public market capitalization of over $4 billion. Prior to Mr. Sedacca's position as CEO of Sunnyvale Seafood, Mr. Sedacca was President at National Fish and Seafood where he ran the shrimp division. Mr. Sedacca was also the principal owner and executive of Lumar, a shrimp producer based in the US Gulf and Guatemala. Mr. Sedacca is a current board member of Gulf Shellfish Institute and Sterling Caviar/Aquafarms. Mr. Sedacca has direct sales channels into the buyer/decision makers of some of the largest seafood buyers in the United States.

Mr. Sedacca has for decades been a vocal advocate for U.S. domestic aquaculture production and he now brings that passion to Trans American Aquaculture. Jeff Sedacca is unquestionably recognized as a shrimp industry expert as he ran the shrimp division for National Fish and Seafood over a multi-year period. Mr. Sedacca now focuses his energies on select aquaculture companies and projects in the United States.

Adam Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans American Aquaculture commented, "Jeff's appointment to our board is a grand slam home run for our company. Not only is Jeff considered a leading expert in the shrimp industry, but Jeff has direct relationships with some of the leading seafood buyers in the United States and his relationships are with the decision makers. These are some of the largest companies in the world."

Mr. Sedacca commented on his appointment to Trans American's Board of Directors, "After decades of working with aquaculture in Latin America and Asia, I am excited to finally be able to devote my time and efforts to promoting aquaculture in the USA. Joining Trans American affords me an opportunity to participate in a company that will make a significant impact on the future of aquaculture at home."

Trans American Aquaculture, which recently went public through a reverse merger transaction with Gold River Productions, Inc. continues to see trends confirming an increasing demand for its broodstock and PL's from major aquaculture players including companies in Africa, Central America, Asia, India, and companies throughout North America.

About Trans American Aquaculture

Trans American Aquaculture produces premium quality, farm-raised white shrimp, 100% free of antibiotics and hormones, and cultivated using safe and sustainable practices.

Using decades of experience in the shrimp aquaculture industry, our products are grown with our superior technology and our proprietary genetics which results in a superior fresh product always grown in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.transamaqua.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

