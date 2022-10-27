PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that the Company was selected by Sencinet for Petrobras’ oil and gas industry satellite connectivity project.



Petrobras, Brazil's largest oil and gas company, is modernizing and expanding its onshore/offshore telecommunications capabilities with satellite connectivity solutions powered by Gilat's SkyEdge II-c SATCOM network.

Sencinet is deploying Gilat's SkyEdge II-c within offshore platforms, ships, and land stations as part of the innovative managed services satellite connectivity project they are providing to Petrobras.

“Gilat’s SkyEdge II-c multi-service platform offers many advantages, such as software VNO across multiple beams that permits us to meet the stringent service-level agreement (SLA) requirements of Petrobras with high quality and optimized deployment, as well as a smooth migration from Petrobras’ legacy network,” said Jayme Ribeiro, Sales and Marketing Executive Director at Sencinet. “There is a broad market for solutions like these all across Brazil and together with Gilat we plan to accelerate our growth with companies that provide services to Petrobras, as well as with private oil and supply boat companies involved in exploration and logistics throughout the country.”

“I am pleased with the opportunity to expand and modernize Petrobras’ legacy network, helping Petrobras address today’s most demanding and complex business communication challenges,” said Michal Aharonov, Chief Commercial Officer at Gilat. “Working together with Sencinet, our valued partner in the region, we’re able to deploy Gilat's SkyEdge II-c multi-service platform to deliver a wide range of benefits to the oil and gas industry, as well as to other important markets in Latin America.”

About Sencinet

Sencinet is an integrator of managed services and solutions, which operates in the corporate market of medium and large companies. And it has been designing and delivering mission-critical communications solutions across Latin America for decades. Its portfolio of SD-WAN, Security, Hybrid Clouds, Satellite and Networking Products and Services is designed to solve enterprise connectivity and security challenges. These fours components allow the design of tailored solutions that offer the best conditions to enable the digitization of companies, the evolution of corporate networks, Internet and cloud applications, with the highest levels of security. For more information, visit www.sencinet.com.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 30 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

