WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, will report third quarter 2022 financial results on November 3, 2022 and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.



Kymera Therapeutics also announced that Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, will participate in Fireside Chat webcasts at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on November 9, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. PT

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on November 15, 2022, at 3:35 p.m. ET



Piper Sandler 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on November 29 - December 1, 2022, date/time TBD



Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on November 29 - December 1, 2022, date/time TBD Bank of America 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference in Boston, MA, on December 7, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET



To access the November 3 conference call via phone, please dial 888-672-2415 (U.S.) or +1-646-307-1952 (International) and ask to join the Kymera Therapeutics call. A live webcast of the event will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

