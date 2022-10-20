Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services announces major featured upgrades to ARway, a no-code spatial computing platform for the real-world Metaverse.

The estimated trading date of ARway is October 26, 2022 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) with the ticker symbol: ARWY. The Company has already begun the listing process for ARway to trade on the Frankfurt exchange and the OTC Market and expects trading on those exchanges within 60-days of its CSE debut. Upon listing Nextech will retain an ownership stake of 13 million shares of ARway and distribute 4 million additional shares as a stock dividend to Nextech shareholders.

ARway Updates

Visual Positioning System - QR codes

Enhanced image tracking technology provides a meaningful visual marker for users to enter wayfinding and AR experiences.

QR codes are ubiquitous symbols in today’s world and scanning one is synonymous with Augmented Reality activations.

The ARway system provides auto generated sets of QR codes to be deployed at locations.

Scanning an ARway QR code provides centimeter precise accuracy of persistent AR content including wayfinding destinations, spatial templates and more.

This major upgrade to ARway’s Visual Positioning System (VPS) strengthens ARway’s hardware-free solution, and enhances the ease of implementation and visitor experience.

ARway is appropriately to positioned to make an impact on two markets: Indoor Navigation and Spatial Computing

User Experience - Deep-links

Users can now launch an AR experience directly by scanning an ARway QR code from their cell phone camera app

Saves users the time and energy locating a particular app - significantly improving the user experience

ARway can enable indoor navigation and wayfinding with a seamless user journey that reduces churn and increases the likelihood of an install

Location Intelligence - Monetizing Air Space

First version of advertising tools released to position ARway as a spatial marketing platform

Analytics dashboards provide deep insights on visitor behaviour and content engagement in facilities

Dwell time and top Points of Interests (POIs), locations and content in spatial maps can be measured

Customers have access to the right data and tools to monetize experiences in their premises

Evan Gappelberg CEO of Nextech comments “I'm very excited to see the rapid progress our team has made in a very short amount of time which can be attributed to the team being laser-focused on the development of our spatial computing platform. Today’s announced upgrades are no small feat and solidify our leadership position as a no- code, VPS platform in the emerging multi-billion dollar spatial computing market. He continues “AR wayfinding when combined with detailed analytics and AR advertising has enormous long term revenue implications for ARway. We are just beginning our journey and already are receiving a tremendous amount of interest from enterprise customers which we expect to close soon”.

About ARway

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform, with an augmented reality indoor wayfinding solution for large, multi-purpose venues activated with visual marker tracking. Users can access a venue map to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step-by-step directions and interact with rich augmented reality experiences and content. ARway only requires end-users to scan a QR code with their smartphone to activate.

ARway Videos

London Science Museum - click+here+to+watch+%0A

Trend Hunter Future festival - click+here+to+watch+%0A

RC Show 2022 - click+here+to+watch

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click+here+%0A

Google Play Store - click+here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its eCommerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's eCommerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These eCommerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation eCommerce technology.

To learn more about Nextech AR, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.Nextechar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

