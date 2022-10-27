Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) ( TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, today announced the grand opening of its new retail store (the “Store”) in Hong Kong on October 20, 2022. The Store is located at Unit 29, Citylink Plaza, 1 Shatin Station Circuit, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong, one of the largest shopping centers in Shatin District. The opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday – Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday – Sunday.



Citylink Plaza stands above the Shatin railway station, which provides a convenient location for the local community to enjoy the Company’s diverse collection of brands. The Store features an expansive product assortment, including cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, cosmetic applicators and body care products. Additionally, the Store has convenient customer services to assist customers discover the latest trends, new collections and seasonal products.



Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd, commented, “We are excited to serve our customers in Shatin and provide them with valuable products and services. We expect to help customers explore various Japanese brands among the beauty products and sundry products. In addition, we will continue to provide personalized assistance services to meet the needs of the Shatin community we serve. The Citylink Store is one of the new stores we expect to open this year. We look forward to continuing our expansion efforts in the future, strengthening our store network and raising our brand awareness."



About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, global supply chains, and economic activity in general. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

