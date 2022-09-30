Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, will announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with additional comments and details. Company participants will be Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 3, 2022. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://app.webinar.net/DJnZ9Kw9ry8, and will be archived online and available through November 17, 2022. To join via telephone, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, November 3, 2022, through November 10, 2022. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 5231199.

About Medifast®:
Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

