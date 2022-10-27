Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 5:00pm ET.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is Fully Vested™ in empowering advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients through an intelligently connected financial life. More than 105,000 advisors and over 6,500 companies—including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

