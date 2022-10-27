MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced that the Company will hold a webcast to review its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning within one hour of the conclusion of the call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results prior to the market open on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

During the call, it is possible that the Company may make public disclosure of material nonpublic information and may make forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and financial condition.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts, and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 78 retail dealership locations, some of which include marinas. Collectively, with the IGY acquisition, MarineMax owns or operates 57 marinas worldwide. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also owns Boatyard, an industry-leading customer experience digital product company. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

