Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q4 Dividend of $0.11 per share

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this fourth quarter 2022 dividend on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

