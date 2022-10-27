ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ( SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced proof-of-concept data supporting the therapeutic potential of SPC-14 as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease (AD), as demonstrated in a mouse model. The research was conducted as part of a sponsored research agreement with Columbia University in New York.

SPC-14, a novel drug that combines an FDA-approved therapeutic with ketamine, is in development for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer's disease. Initial data from its SPC-14 research studies shows that chronic dosing of SPC-14 resulted in increased memory in AD mice and had no negative weight effects on the subjects.

"The result from these studies is a first step in the development of SPC-14 as a potential therapeutic for the treatment of Alzheimer's," said Eric Weisblum Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. "SPC-14 is a therapeutic that utilizes ketamine as one part of the formulation. With safety data already available from the approved therapeutic in the compound, we believe SPC-14 should be eligible for development under the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. This will allow Silo Pharma to reach efficacy clinical trials faster and save costs in potentially bringing to market a potential novel new treatment for Alzheimer's patients.

“On-going research studies are currently being conducted by Silo and we look forward to sharing these results as additional data becomes available,” Weisblum added.

Silo Pharma’s Commercial Evaluation License Agreement (CELA) with Columbia University grants an option to license two distinct assets currently under development: SPC-14 targeting Alzheimer’s disease and SPC-15 targeting stress-induced affective disorders.

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as Alzheimer’s, PTSD, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

