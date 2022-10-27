FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and its network of dedicated team members across the enterprise are ready to deliver another successful peak season.

“We’re all in for the holidays,” said Brie Carere, chief customer officer, FedEx Corporation. “We’ve been working with our customers throughout the year to plan for this peak, and we’ve set our bar even higher with an unmatched network and committed team ready to deliver an outstanding experience.”

A number of offerings and enhancements uniquely position FedEx and its customers for this holiday season:

A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words: %3Cb%3EPicture+Proof+of+Delivery%3C%2Fb%3E provides customers with peace of mind when they receive a visual confirmation that their holiday shipments have arrived. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground are the first nationwide carriers to announce this service, which is offered for all residential, non-signature package deliveries without requiring an account or login.

Seven is Better than Six: FedEx Ground will continue leveraging its unmatched seven-day operations with residential weekend deliveries, including service to nearly 80% of the U.S. population on Sundays.

Speed Matters: FedEx Ground has best-in-market transit times, delivering faster to more locations than UPS Ground.

Service You Can Count On: On-time service has reached pre-pandemic levels at FedEx Ground, thanks to accelerated technology improvements and optimized staffing levels.

In addition, other ways FedEx is creating outstanding experiences this peak season include:

Commitment: More than 700,000 FedEx team members are ready to deliver for the holidays, furthering the commitment to the Purple Promise – to make every FedEx experience outstanding.

Efficiency: FedEx Ground operates one of the most automated and flexible sortation and distribution networks in the industry.Currently, more than 97% of daily package volume travels through 160+ fully automated stations.

Control: FedEx Delivery Manager continues to evolve to best meet customers’ needs. Whether it’s receiving notifications, requesting redirects, or placing holds on their packages, customers are in control and can tailor their delivery experience while helping to prevent theft.

Convenience: Paperless returns and package pickup/drop-off services are now available in more than 10,000 staffed U.S. retail locations. In the U.S., 93% of the population now lives within five miles of a staffed retail location, allowing for an easy drop-off and returns experience for shoppers.

Access: For this year’s peak season, FedEx Office will have more than 11,400 devices and workstations to process shipments in stores. That includes 800 locations with self-service shipping stations where customers can skip the line to print a shipping label or drop off packages.

Large Items: FedEx Freight Direct offers+delivery+of+heavy+and+bulky+shipments+inside+customers%26lsquo%3B+homes, reaching 90% of the U.S. population with through-the-door services.

Sustainability: Thanks to new+electric+vehicles that have entered into service in the U.S. this past year, FedEx Express will make more deliveries than ever in all-electric vehicles this peak season, furthering the company’s commitment to carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

“To put it simply, we’ve built our reputation delivering the holiday season for our customers for nearly 50 years. I’m confident that our strong service and compelling value proposition will prepare our customers for this holiday season and for what’s next,” Carere said.

More information, including tools and tips to help customers prepare for the busy season, can be found at the FedEx+Holiday+Hub.

