Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HG” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss financial results for third quarter 2022. Analysts and investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

1-877-329-6284 (Domestic)

1-416-641-6202 (International)

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

Replay

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through November 24, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 22021030. The replay can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Heritage Global Inc. (https%3A%2F%2Fhginc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005142/en/