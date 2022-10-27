Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA)has been recognized as a 2022 Cognia™ School of Distinction, a program which recognizes pre-K–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners.

Cognia selected OHVAas one ofthe 96 schools and 38 systems out of more than 1,500 institutions that were eligible for its 2022 Cognia+Schools+and+Systems+of+Distinction. Ohio Virtual Academy is an accredited, full-time online public school, and one of the largest online schools in the country.

“This is a great honor for OHVA as we constantly strive to bring excellence to what we do,” said Kristin Stewart, Head of School for OHVA. “Our families see this effort for their students every day and we’ll be proud to share this official recognition with them.”

Ohio Virtual Academy first earned Cognia+Accreditation in 2006 and reaccreditation in 2022. Ohio Virtual Academy participated in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is based on research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews, and classroom observations. The evaluation covers Leadership Capacity, Learning Capacity, and Resource Capacity, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.

“Ohio Virtual Academy is to be commended on their recognition as a School of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. “Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of distinction recognized around the world. Being named a School or System of Distinction further recognizes the commitment to education quality OHVA has for its learners,” he added.

For Cognia Global Network member institutions, Cognia offers an opportunity to be further recognized as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical six-year accreditation cycle, this program recognizes institutions that hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year 2021-2022. Learn more about Cognia membership at Cognia.org.

An online public-school program, OHVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside most anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose OHVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ohva.k12.com.

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005148/en/