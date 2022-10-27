Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. A press release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued before the market opens on October 27, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 833-630-1956 (U.S.) and 412-317-1837 (Canada/International); there is no longer a passcode. Call participants are to ask the operator to be joined to the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. conference call upon dialing in. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the call’s completion. The telephone replay will be available through November 10, 2022 using dial-in numbers 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (International) along with passcode 5485534. The webcast replay will be available for one year following the call’s completion on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. The Company’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006159/en/