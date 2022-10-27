Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

4 minutes ago
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on January 4, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2022.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

