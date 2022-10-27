STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. ( COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Information

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q3 2022 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

