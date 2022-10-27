LiveVox+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, will be exhibiting at Money20%2F20, fintech’s biggest conference, in booth 6108. The event will take place October 23-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada where LiveVox will be showcasing its Integrated Agent Workflows – an industry-leading solution for contact centers to easily orchestrate their data and applications to seamlessly deliver better agent workflows and customer experiences that drive ROI.

“Customer experience is a priority for the fintech+and+financial+services+industries, but contact centers need to ensure they’re improving the experience for their agents as well by digitally transforming their capabilities,” said Louis Summe, CEO and co-founder of LiveVox. “Our Integrated Agent Workflows are designed to enhance both the agent and customer experience for organizations within these industries by tailoring agent desktops, scripts, and customer data to specific tasks – whether that’s originating a new loan, resolving account issues, or managing a payment. By delivering critical customer information at key moments in the customer journey, our workflow capabilities ensure an informed and personalized interaction for our clients and their customers.”

The LiveVox platform offers a unique business advantage to clients by combining a native and purpose-built contact+center+CRM with public APIs and tailor-made agent desktops to display key customer information for agent ease of use. The Company’s orchestration capabilities eliminate the complexity and burden of pulling together multiple systems and data streams into one easy-to-create, easy-to-modify agent workflow solution that drives better customer experiences and happier agents.

LiveVox+Integrated+Agent+Workflow features include:

A native contact center CRM in a single pane of glass that contains robust customer profiles that can uncover points in the customer journey that could benefit from a specific channel interaction.

that contains robust customer profiles that can uncover points in the customer journey that could benefit from a specific channel interaction. Flexible integration options that incorporate all upstream and downstream data for a fully unified and intelligent platform experience.

that incorporate all upstream and downstream data for a fully unified and intelligent platform experience. Dynamic and smart agent scripting tools to define dynamic paths and scripts that help agents confidently and subtly deliver consistent and clear communications to customers regardless of the type of contact center - inbound, outbound, or fully blended.

to define dynamic paths and scripts that help agents confidently and subtly deliver consistent and clear communications to customers regardless of the type of contact center - inbound, outbound, or fully blended. Tailored agent desktops that are not only equipped to handle multichannel interactions – such as Voice, Email, SMS, and web chat – but also provide the agent with a customer’s universal profile. This empowers agents to know who is engaging, where they came from, and how the agent may be able to help—all immediately upon connection.

that are not only equipped to handle multichannel interactions – such as Voice, Email, SMS, and web chat – but also provide the agent with a customer’s universal profile. This empowers agents to know who is engaging, where they came from, and how the agent may be able to help—all immediately upon connection. High configurability allowing contact center leaders to set up task-specific navigation paths, screen layouts, event triggers, quick links, contextual scripts, and more to orchestrate organizational data and business processes so that tools and workflows reflect the needs of agents and customers.

To learn more about LiveVox’s contact center solutions and meet with the Company at Money20/20, click+here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at %40LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute the Company’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005027/en/