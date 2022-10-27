BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial , the commercial real estate division of eXp World Holdings ( EXPI), will host its “Commercial Real Estate Symposium” Oct. 24-25, 2022 in the proprietary eXp Commercial Campus, the company’s metaverse. The free symposium will connect thousands of business leaders with top CRE innovators, thought leaders and brokers to explore developments and opportunities in the commercial real estate industry.



The October event will feature a training course for new agents on commercial real estate fundamentals, finances and valuations, necessary software and tools to be successful and the continued evolution of commercial real estate through the pandemic, followed by advanced panels on international opportunities, and cryptocurrency and NFTs in commercial real estate.

The event will include opening remarks and a company overview by eXp Commercial President James Huang. Featured presenters include:

KC Conway, Founder and President of Red Shoe Economics , a recognized expert in commercial and investment real estate with deep knowledge of the capital markets and new regulatory environment, will offer industry research, data, analytics and economic insight on the complex and changing commercial real estate market.

Olivier Manuel, co-founder of BlockOwn Inc. and President of Rich Devices has led pioneering business incubation projects in fintech, Internet of Things (IoT), ed tech, prop tech and energy. He will lead a discussion on "The Coming Digital Asset Disruption and How it Impacts Commercial Real Estate."

Charles Rho, President of VelocitySBA , will share his knowledge of strategic planning for entrepreneurs and how to implement winning plans in the financial services sector.



Attendees will learn from industry leaders and network with industry peers. Various associations and organizations will be represented to discuss how to build a brand in a crowded field and market to the right targets for greater business opportunities.

Register and learn more about the eXp Commercial Real Estate Symposium

Monday, Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. PT

More information about eXp Commercial can be found at expcommercial.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

