New 'jumbo' employer account represents increasing penetration of the Dario platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today the company's full suite of chronic condition management solutions were selected by two employers to help improve overall employee health beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The new accounts continue the rapid growth of Dario's business in the employer market and include a global Fortune 1000 company and a global sports organization. Both organizations selected Dario to help improve the health of employees living with diabetes, high blood pressure, weight management needs, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs using the Company's single digital therapeutics platform. The global company's adoption comes after Dario demonstrated the advantages of its platform in a several month pilot and represents Dario's ability to penetrate some of the largest self-insured employers.

"We continue to see strong demand for our integrated suite of solutions as employers realize the benefits of a single approach to managing related chronic conditions. We look forward to launching these new accounts and demonstrating the power of Dario's single, seamless experience to improve health and outcomes," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

