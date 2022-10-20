PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, shared it has grown its global sales team to over 100 strong, a 42.8% increase over 2021. With the CPaaS industry's value expected to top $10.9 billion in 2022, Kaleyra, one of Juniper's top five global CPaaS leaders, stands prepared for the next growth phase. Increasing consumer demand calls for robust omnichannel solutions to communicate with customers, and without these solutions enterprise businesses stand to miss out on substantial potential revenue.

Against the backdrop of global economic headwinds and volatility in the technology sector, Kaleyra has been expanding its global sales force and increasing its global footprint. To support its increasing sales organization, Kaleyra recently opened new regional offices in Dubai in August and Atlanta in October. Kaleyra also continues to extend its reach in the APAC region with recent announcements like its partnership with PLDT, the Philippines' leading broadband provider.

Kaleyra's Chief Executive Officer, Dario Calogero, said, "We have worked hard to increase our bench strength significantly over 2022 to keep up with increasing demand and drive future growth. Hiring top talent in key markets will enable us to fulfill our promise as the trusted CPaaS leader offering omnichannel services to enterprise businesses." Calogero continued, "Growing and developing our sales and customer success teams underscores our commitment to delivering quality services to our customers."

For more information, please visit Kaleyra's website at www.kaleyra.com .

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

Kaleyra Contacts

Marketing Contacts:

Zephrin Lasker

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Alliances

[email protected]

Lori Perkins

Senior Director – Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contacts:

Colin Gillis

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Shannon Devine or Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

203-741-8811

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaleyra-increases-global-sales-team-301654373.html

SOURCE Kaleyra US