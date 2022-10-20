PR Newswire

Bank of America consumer and small business credit cardholders will automatically earn extra cash back, miles or points to kick off holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 5th, Bank of America will introduce its first-ever More Rewards Day – a one-day celebration giving Bank of America consumer and small business cardholders the opportunity to earn bonus rewards for all the purchases they make with a Bank of America credit card on that day.

On More Rewards Day, all Bank of America consumer and small business credit cardholders will automatically earn two percent cash back, two points per $1, or two miles per $1 spent on top of the rewards they typically earn – with the bonus rewards automatically applied to their account. The offer will be in effect for one full day on all purchases made with a Bank of America credit card from 12:00am to 11:59 pm Eastern Time on Saturday, November 5th. Purchases must have a transaction date of November 5, 2022, to qualify.

"We created More Rewards Day to show appreciation for our clients' loyalty and to help with the expenses that come during the holiday season," said Jason Gaughan, Head of Consumer Card Products at Bank of America. "Earning the extra rewards is easy and automatic – all clients have to do is shop using their Bank of America credit card and they'll earn bonus rewards while they're checking items off of their holiday lists."

According to a new Bank of America survey, more than half (51%) of Americans plan to do most of their holiday shopping on or before Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. With the holiday season off to another early start, More Rewards Day is designed to help clients optimize their spending and make their money go further while managing year-end expenditures.

All Bank of America consumer and small business credit cards that are open with active charging privileges on More Rewards Day are eligible, with the type of reward earned dependent on the card that is being used. Bank of America credit cardholders who are not in a rewards product will still receive bonus rewards through a statement credit equal to two percent of total purchases made on November 5, 2022.

Bank of America Preferred Rewards members will earn their Preferred Rewards bonus on their purchase amounts, but not on the incremental bonus earn for this promotion.

For more information, please visit bankofamerica.com/morerewardsday.

The retail purchase must appear on the customer's statement with a transaction date of November 5, 2022, to qualify. Transactions with delayed processing of 90 days or more will not be eligible to be included in the promotional offer. This promotional offer does not apply to past purchases. Cash Advances, Balance Transfers and Wire Transfers, are not considered retail purchases and do not apply for purposes of this offer. Generally, we expect to process bonuses on rewards cards as transactions post to the account, and within 20 days of transactions posting for non-rewards cards, but for certain transactions and merchants, it may take longer. Therefore, customers should allow up to 12 weeks after the promotional offer ends for the bonus rewards to be added to their account. If customers are enrolled in Preferred Rewards, they will earn the Preferred Rewards bonus on the purchase amount(s). The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the incremental bonus earn for this promotion.

