Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

Artivion Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that third quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after the market closes. On that day, the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artivion.

Artivion_Logo.jpg

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 862-298-0702 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13733812.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.artivion.com and by selecting Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investors section of the Artivion website.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Contacts:

Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President &

Phone: 332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 770-419-3355


favicon.png?sn=CL09173&sd=2022-10-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artivion-announces-release-date-and-teleconference-call-details-for-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301654522.html

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL09173&Transmission_Id=202210200825PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL09173&DateId=20221020
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles