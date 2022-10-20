MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $329.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.18%), PWR(4.87%), and LOW(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 256,849 shares. The trade had a 3.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 10/20/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $41.155 per share and a market cap of $61.23Bil. The stock has returned -31.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:SWKS by 31,725 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 10/20/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $82.37 per share and a market cap of $13.22Bil. The stock has returned -48.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 17,225 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 10/20/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $155.89 per share and a market cap of $155.49Bil. The stock has returned -46.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 287.94, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 46,444-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.01 per share and a market cap of $155.85Bil. The stock has returned -25.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 13,133 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.75.

On 10/20/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $64.545 per share and a market cap of $70.08Bil. The stock has returned 5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

