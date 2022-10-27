Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Desktop Processors are now available in limited quantities on Newegg.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005307/en/

The new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors are now available at Newegg.com. The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family includes (from left) the Intel Core i5-13600K, Intel Core i7-13700K and Intel Core i9-13900K Desktop Processors. (Photo: Newegg)

Newegg offers all six 13th Gen Intel Core processors currently available: Intel Core i9-13900K (24 cores and 32 threads), Intel Core i7-13700K (16 cores and 24 threads), Intel Core i5-13600K (14 cores and 20 threads), Intel Core i9-13900KF (24 cores and 32 threads), Intel Core i7-13700KF (16 cores and 24 threads), Intel Core i5-13600KF (14 cores and 20 threads).

See the 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop processors at Newegg.com: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Fintel13thgen

The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family – powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture – combines up to eight Performance cores (P-core) and up to 16 Efficient cores (E-core) in its new desktop processors. Workloads are intelligently routed by Intel Thread Director to optimize performance for modern gaming, content creation and day-to-day multitasking, according to Intel.

“The 13th Gen Intel Desktop processors have everything that PC enthusiasts want in their systems,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “Intel has dialed in the technology to where it offers tremendous value for a wide range of users. Our partnership with Intel has made Newegg a prime retailer for all priority Intel products.”

The six newly released 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop processors are unlocked and capable of reaching up to 5.8 GHz Max Turbo Frequency. And everyone – from beginners to enthusiasts – can get an unmatched overclocking experience with new per core tuning visualizations and easy 1-click overclocking in the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility®.

The new processors are launching alongside Intel’s 700-series motherboard chipset – though they are compatible with both 600-series and 700-series motherboards as well as DDR4 and DDR5 memory. The new 700-series motherboard chipset includes increased ports for USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 for double the connectivity speed, and up to 20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes.

“We are elevating the standards of what a desktop can do with the 13th Gen Intel Core Processors,” said Mandy Mock, Intel Vice President and General Manager, Desktop, Workstation, and Channel Group. “Newegg is an important part of our industry-leading partner ecosystem and together we are showing the world what’s truly possible with desktop PC systems.”

The new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop processors are available at Newegg.com while supplies last. In addition to the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, Newegg is also now offering compatible Intel Z790 motherboards. These include the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero, GIGABYTE Z790 Aorus Master, MSI MPG Z790 Carbon and ASRock Z790 Taichi, among others. Additional compatible motherboards are expected to be available from Newegg in the future.

Newegg also offers preorders on Advanced Battlestations (ABS) PC systems with the 13th Gen Intel Core processors installed, including an ABS+Gladiator+Gaming+PC+with+an+Intel+Core+i7-13700KF.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

Note: For photos from Newegg of the 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors, access this folder: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Fintel13gen_photos

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005307/en/