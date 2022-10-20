BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 274 stocks valued at a total of $1.82Bil. The top holdings were VTI(4.96%), VCSH(4.12%), and DXCM(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. bought 53,587 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 78,951. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/20/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $367.52 per share and a market cap of $343.86Bil. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 91,036-share investment in ARCA:XITK. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.74 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF traded for a price of $96.3639 per share and a market cap of $101.18Mil. The stock has returned -58.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. bought 230,517 shares of ARCA:ARKK for a total holding of 441,429. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.52.

On 10/20/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $35.22 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned -70.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.83.

BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 79,200 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/20/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.46 per share and a market cap of $10.85Bil. The stock has returned -2.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 51,505 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 10/20/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $77.95 per share and a market cap of $67.12Bil. The stock has returned -41.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

