Inlet Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1061 E. INDIANATOWN ROAD, SUITE 206 JUPITER, FL 33477

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $336.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(10.85%), AAPL(5.54%), and MSFT(3.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Inlet Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,590 shares in NYSE:AAP, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.68 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $170.9829 per share and a market cap of $10.28Bil. The stock has returned -22.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 31,960 shares in NYSE:KMX, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.38 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $57.7219 per share and a market cap of $9.16Bil. The stock has returned -58.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC bought 11,128 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 34,094. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 10/20/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $162.035 per share and a market cap of $140.42Bil. The stock has returned -14.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-book ratio of 8.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC bought 2,584 shares of NYSE:BLK for a total holding of 4,269. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $654.57.

On 10/20/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $579.51 per share and a market cap of $87.33Bil. The stock has returned -33.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 15,962 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 10/20/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $92.81 per share and a market cap of $234.96Bil. The stock has returned 17.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.