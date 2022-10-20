Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $658.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(5.64%), VIG(4.94%), and DSTL(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 142,649 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/20/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $106.76 per share and a market cap of $16.85Bil. The stock has returned -22.11% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a price-book ratio of 4.56.

During the quarter, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC bought 322,984 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 417,190. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 10/20/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.307 per share and a market cap of $2.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 309,091 shares in BATS:IBML, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.36 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.2611 per share and a market cap of $482.37Mil. The stock has returned -1.81% over the past year.

During the quarter, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC bought 125,842 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 185,895. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.235 per share and a market cap of $20.04Bil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

During the quarter, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC bought 77,267 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 345,724. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.505 per share and a market cap of $38.34Bil. The stock has returned -8.59% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

