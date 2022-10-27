Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Jessie+Lockhart as Chief People Officer. Lockhart brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and people operations to the company. She holds a Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Change from Pepperdine University and most recently oversaw global talent management at Lam Research, a Fortune 300 supplier of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005413/en/

Jessie Lockhart, Chief People Officer at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)

Velo3D has experienced extensive growth in its workforce over the past year since becoming a publicly listed company, including rapid expansion in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lockhart will help continue that growth, overseeing all aspects of the company’s people operations, including global talent management, leadership and organizational development, talent acquisition, total rewards, engagement, and culture.

“To meet our growth goals as a company, we need strong organizational infrastructure to ensure we can continue to hire and retain top talent around the world and help them progress in their careers as we scale our business,” said Benny+Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. “Jessie brings with her an amazing background of working with high-growth, innovative companies that have successfully undergone periods of rapid expansion. Our team has always prioritized our company culture and with Jessie overseeing people operations, and helping bolster our internal best practices, I’m confident we can continue to expand without losing the culture we’ve worked so hard to build.”

Prior to her nearly 9-year employment at Lam Research, which included a variety of leadership roles and global responsibilities, Lockhart was director of human resources at CPP, a provider of workforce development solutions. She was also a human resources leader at Novellus Systems, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer that was acquired by Lam Research in 2011.

“Velo3D is at a big inflection point and I believe there is endless potential for the company due to its innovative technology, growth across new industries, and extensive adoption with some of the most innovative companies in the world,” said Lockhart. “I have already met with many Velo3D employees across various levels and their excitement and optimism is felt across the entire company. I am excited to be part of the team and work with every employee around the world to ensure their unique needs are met, we all stay true to our company values, and succeed as an organization.”

In addition to her Doctor of Philosophy, Global Leadership and Change degree from Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology, Lockhart also holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Communications from San Jose State University.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to San Francisco Chronicle’s prestigious annual list of Top+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area+2022. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005413/en/