Planned Solutions, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1130 IRON POINT ROAD FOLSOM, CA 95630

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $120.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(15.22%), FNDX(14.75%), and ITOT(9.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Planned Solutions, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 113,495 shares in ARCA:IVW, giving the stock a 5.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.82 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.5 per share and a market cap of $27.35Bil. The stock has returned -24.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a price-book ratio of 6.03.

The guru established a new position worth 79,586 shares in ARCA:SPGP, giving the stock a 4.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.87 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF traded for a price of $76.93 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru established a new position worth 162,528 shares in ARCA:JVAL, giving the stock a 4.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.28 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $30.99 per share and a market cap of $454.30Mil. The stock has returned -14.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.92.

Planned Solutions, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FILL by 48,116 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.18.

On 10/20/2022, iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF traded for a price of $24.18 per share and a market cap of $125.27Mil. The stock has returned 29.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Planned Solutions, Inc. bought 8,187 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 143,817. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $81.65 per share and a market cap of $38.38Bil. The stock has returned -19.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.09.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.