Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) and Cosmo+Energy+Holdings (TSE: 5021) today announced that Cosmo Energy has chosen Domo’s cloud-based platform to accelerate data democratization across the entire business. After a one-month proof of concept (POC), Cosmo found that Domo surpassed expectations, offering a non-traditional BI approach to data implementation with its scalable and flexible data app platform. In addition, Cosmo also saw increased efficiency and alignment between its IT and business departments, leveraging data and Domo to make informed decisions to improve business performance.

As the world shifts away from reliance from fossil fuels to renewable energy, it is necessary for oil companies to find and provide new energy solutions. Cosmo Energy has actively implemented efforts to improve its digital capabilities under its “Full-fledged Digital Transformation (DX)” program. Having established a Corporate DX Strategy department in November 2021, the group is focused on implementing initiatives that improve the company’s digital capabilities and accelerate its data democratization efforts. In July 2022, the organization received the “Digital Transformation (DX) Certified Business” certification by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for its DX initiatives. Cosmo chose Domo to continue these efforts and quickly achieve data democratization across its entire business, enabling all employees to make informed decisions and take data-driven actions.

With over 7000 employees, Cosmo sought a fully integrated yet easy-to-use platform that would keep pace with its business and enable data democratization and utilization for all employees regardless of their technical capabilities. With Domo, anyone in the organization can develop their data skills with the ability to easily view, analyze and collaborate from anywhere, anytime, and on any device. Cosmo and Domo will also develop a full training program for all Cosmo employees to quickly advance its goals.

Noriko Rzonca, Chief Digital Officer at Cosmo Energy Holdings, commented, “We started the BI process in reverse to accelerate our data democratization. By starting with visualizing our questions, rather than focusing on intensive data preparation -- which the Domo platform easily handles -- we were able to eliminate the rework and redevelopment that occurs with other traditional BI tools. I believe this was made possible because of Domo’s unique all-in-one platform and I am looking forward to implementing our training program to achieve our data democratization goals in a short amount of time.”

“We are honored that Cosmo is entrusting Domo to fully support its company-wide digital initiatives,” said John Mellor, Domo’s CEO. “We are committed to their success and believe that our focus on delivering speed-to-value, from the line of business decision maker to executives, will help Cosmo maximize the impact of their business data.”

Domo K.K.’s President and Japan Country Manager Tom Kawasaki also commented, “We are grateful that Cosmo has chosen Domo, which goes beyond traditional BI, to enhance company-wide data utilization and democratization. In addition to the company-wide deployment of the Domo platform, I recognize the importance of empowering data literacy for all employees and fostering data experts who will play key role in the company’s DX initiatives, for which Domo will continue to offer our complete support.”

About Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Based on its mission to provide a reliable supply of safe and comfortable energy, which is indispensable to our daily life, the Cosmo Energy Group has grown by positioning petroleum and petrochemicals as its core businesses and is now growing its renewable energy business from the perspective of long-term changes in the business environment.

Setting out its Group Management Vision as “striving for harmony and symbiosis between our planet, man and society,” and based on The Sixth Consolidated Medium-Term Management Plan “Oil & New,” the Cosmo Energy Group utilizes its strengths to develop its SS (Service Station) network for a next-generation mobility society, to promote eco-friendly electricity sales, and to expand production of clean energy, primarily through the generation of wind power. Through these businesses, including that represented by this venture, the Cosmo Energy Group aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as resolve social issues and help build a sustainable society.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

