The Skechers+Pier+to+Pier+Friendship+Walk, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, has announced a $2.5 million fundraising goal for a second year in a row—funds that will directly support youth with varying abilities, schools and the Skechers Foundation’s national scholarship program. Supported by Kinecta and more than 100 companies, the annual event will feature live performances, celebrities and athletic icons including Brooke Burke, Sugar Ray Leonard, Amanda Kloots and Dani Bowman, who will join thousands of walkers in support of children.

“Since 2009, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has created new ways that we can nurture our kids—and it’s done it in one of the most joyous ways imaginable: as an annual celebration for families,” said Michael Greenberg, founder of the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk. “Many of our Walk’s children are supported by parents, friends and neighbors who come together in person and online to celebrate them every fall. And with each passing season, there are new milestones—from students’ achievements in classes and life-changing college scholarships to our recent groundbreaking of our world class Friendship Campus, which will educate and inspire youth with varying abilities, offer them college-based learning and show them how they can be part of our community for the rest of their lives. The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk isn’t just the biggest event in California for these children’s causes, it’s one of its most ambitious—and our donation goals and investment in our kids this year is no exception.”

“As a mom, I’m thrilled to take part in an event that is passionate about our kids and committed to changing lives,” added Amanda Kloots, co-host of The Talk and fitness entrepreneur. “Whether you’re a child with unique abilities who wants to celebrate your birthday with friends, a student in search of your true passion or a high school student who dreams of going to college, it means everything to have people believe in you—and that’s what this beautiful day is all about.”

Donations from the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk support The+Friendship+Foundation and education foundations for public schools. In addition to the Friendship Campus (The Greenberg Family / Skechers Center), the Friendship Foundation offers children with developmental disabilities one-on-one peer visits and social recreational activities, from online gatherings to summer camps, sporting event outings and classes such as music, yoga, cooking, art and drama. The event also helps enhance schools, reduces class sizes, updates labs, libraries and facilities and protects teachers’ jobs. The Skechers Foundation’s national scholarship program gives a portion of its proceeds to students with financial need and proven excellence in academics, athletics and leadership, and has donated nearly $1 million in scholarships to date.

“The Walk is a truly special event, and we sincerely appreciate the opportunity to partner with Skechers and participate as its Presenting Sponsor,” said Keith Sultemeier, president and chief executive officer of Kinecta. “We’ve served the South Bay community for over 80 years. Time and again, we’ve seen our community come together to find solutions to complex problems. The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk is a great example. It has been instrumental in funding quality education and emotional enrichment for children with varying abilities and challenges, helping and encouraging them to reach their full potential.”

Historically one of California’s largest events for children with developmental disabilities and education, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has raised nearly $18 million, including $2.6 million in 2021, for public schools, scholarships and the Friendship Foundation—and up to 17,000 support the event as registrants and walkers.

Featuring a cast of performers including Young Selena singer and America’s Got Talent golden buzzer winner Madison Taylor Baez, the Walk is supported virtually worldwide by celebrities and legendary athletes such as Clayton Kershaw, Tony Romo and Brooke Henderson, as well as numerous YouTube and Disney network stars.

Walkers can register in person at the event, sign up online at skechersfriendshipwalk.com and live stream the 14th annual Walk at the+site on Sunday, October 30th at 9am PST. Participants can also follow the event on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In addition to Presenting Sponsor Kinecta Federal Credit Union, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk thanks all of its sponsors, including Nickelodeon, Los Angeles Chargers, Dakine, Los Angeles Kings, Bank of America, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Rare Beauty, Los Angeles Angels, Vertra, WSS, Steel Sports, Academy Sports & Outdoors, United Legwear & Apparel, CET Foundation, Chevron, Ross Stores, Continental Development, McCarthy Building Companies, Petco Foundation, Turkish Airlines, MBS Group, Moose Toys and many more companies who are committed to making a difference in the lives of our children.

Established in 2010 to help children in need, the Skechers Foundation is dedicated to strengthening communities to ensure the health, success and well-being of youth worldwide. We invest in a global network of charitable organizations dedicated to embracing individuals with diverse abilities, improving education, empowering disadvantaged families and providing humanitarian, disaster and economic relief.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™, based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and more than 270,000 member-owners from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York, New Jersey, Northern California and Florida, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services.

