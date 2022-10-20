Custos Family Office, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(24.71%), IEMG(16.45%), and SPY(7.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Custos Family Office, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Custos Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 17,494 shares. The trade had a 5.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.94 per share and a market cap of $278.65Bil. The stock has returned -17.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Custos Family Office, LLC bought 2,350 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 22,522. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/20/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $367.52 per share and a market cap of $343.86Bil. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Custos Family Office, LLC bought 9,473 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 71,901. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.77.

On 10/20/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.51 per share and a market cap of $13.16Bil. The stock has returned -26.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Custos Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 18,451 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.28 per share and a market cap of $62.43Bil. The stock has returned -28.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

During the quarter, Custos Family Office, LLC bought 6,655 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 61,990. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/20/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $106.76 per share and a market cap of $16.85Bil. The stock has returned -22.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a price-book ratio of 4.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

