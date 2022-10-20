CONSILIO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(15.79%), IVV(12.66%), and VO(8.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONSILIO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 75,139-share investment in ARCA:KRE. Previously, the stock had a 3.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.23 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded for a price of $61.31 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

The guru sold out of their 25,404-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.52 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $171.06 per share and a market cap of $49.76Bil. The stock has returned -23.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru established a new position worth 49,050 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.8 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.235 per share and a market cap of $20.04Bil. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 26,680 shares in ARCA:VT, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.52 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $80.63 per share and a market cap of $21.44Bil. The stock has returned -22.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

During the quarter, CONSILIO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 41,940 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 452,969. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $45.95 per share and a market cap of $22.13Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

