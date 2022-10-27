First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will hold an Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm ET in New York City. The event will include presentations by Jim Herbert, Founder & Executive Chairman, Mike Roffler, CEO, President & Board Member, members of the Company’s executive management and broader leadership teams, as well as clients. The presentations will include information about First Republic’s strategy, client-focused culture, and current initiatives.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available through the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com%2Fevents-calendar beginning at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to join for the live presentations, a replay of the webcasts also will be available through the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website for 180 days following the event.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-F

