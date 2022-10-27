Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)-- Sally Hansen is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with GLAAD as a sponsor of Spirit Day 2022, which is celebrated today, Thursday, October 20th. Sally Hansen is honored to take part in furthering GLAAD’s mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community through their 2nd year sponsorship of Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible anti-bullying campaign for the LGBTQ community.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - October 20: Jujubee poses with Gotham Cheer during the lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of Spirit Day at The Empire State Building on October 19, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

#SpiritDay is an incredibly important moment for millions to come together and visibly show their support of the LGBTQ community. Statistics show that LGBTQ youth are facing more challenges than ever before – in-school, in their communities, and online. Over 70% of LGBTQ students report being verbally harassed*, 52% of LGBTQ youth enrolled in middle or high school report being bullied either in person or online in the past year**, and 1 in 3 LGBTQ youth reported that they have been physically threatened or harmed due to their LGBTQ identity**.

“Coty’s brands have been empowering people to express themselves and create their own vision of beauty for over a century. We are proud of our longstanding partnership with GLAAD and committed to furthering the mission of acceptance for the LGBTQ community by celebrating Spirit Day, the world’s largest anti-bullying campaign.” – Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of Coty.

On Wednesday, October 19th the Empire State Building was lit “Go Purple” and shined its tower in support of Spirit Day. Sally Hansen and GLAAD executives hosted a Lighting Ceremony alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2 and All Stars Seasons 1- & 5-star Jujubee, with a special performance by New York’s adult LGBTQ cheerleading squad Gotham Cheer to help kick off the celebrations.

Sally Hansen is encouraging all of its employees, customers, and partners to openly share their support for LGBTQ youth and fight back against bullying for Spirit Day 2022. In addition to wearing purple on this day and throughout the month of October, participants can download educational resources and graphics for sharing with family and friends, take the pledge against bullying, spread the word on social media, and donate to support LGBTQ youth at glaad.org/spiritday.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is an American beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. Hard As Nails was the first Sally Hansen product filed for a patent in 1957. Since then, the brand has become famous for its dedication to making innovatively formulated beauty products. Beauty that really works. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram

ABOUT GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

