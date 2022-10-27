Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., The Walt Disney Company and Visa today announced a multi-year extension of the Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card programs. For nearly two decades, the three companies have worked together to offer Disney Cardmembers exclusive benefits, rewards, experiences and perks that enhance their relationship with the Disney brand.

“The extension of our co-brand card program with Disney and Visa illustrates our collective commitment to providing Disney Cardmembers with rewards and experiences that deliver value and help create lasting memories,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “We’re excited to continue working across Disney’s incredible portfolio of brands to bring a little bit of magic to Cardmembers’ lives.”

Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card perks include:

Save 10% on select purchases at shopDisney.com.

Pose for special photos at private Cardmember locations at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at select locations at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off select dining locations most days at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 15% off the non-discounted price of select guided tours at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off the non-discounted price of select recreation experiences at Walt Disney World® Resort.

Additionally, Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers earn 5% in Disney Rewards Dollars on card purchases made directly at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com or ESPNPlus.com, 2% on card purchases at grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and most Disney locations and 1% on all other card purchases. Disney Visa Cardmembers earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all card purchases with no earn limits.

In anticipation of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in 2023, the companies also announced that a new, limited-edition card design for the Disney Premier Visa Card will be released in January 2023. The new offering will be the first Disney co-brand card made of metal and available to new and existing Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers only during the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Chase and enable our guests to connect deeply with our brand,” said Tiffany Rende, senior vice president of Marketing Partnerships, Alliances & Card Services at The Walt Disney Company. “We are looking forward to bringing our iconic Disney stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways for Cardmembers.”

Learn more about Disney Visa Cards here: https%3A%2F%2Fcreditcards.chase.com%2Frewards-credit-cards%2Fdisney; https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chase.com%2Fchecking%2Fdebit-cards%2Fdisney-visa-debit. Cards issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change. Terms apply.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution; and four content groups—Studios, General Entertainment, Sports and International—focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $67.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2021.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

