Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares October 2022 Distribution

2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the month of October 2022 payable on November 25, 2022 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2022.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

